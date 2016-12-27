Ujjain: Medical college students ransack restaurant

Ujjain: The students of RD Gardi Medical College located at Agar Road played havoc at a restaurant and manhandled the restaurant staff on Sunday night.

Student Pramod Tiwari, following a dispute over a bill amount, called other students of the college at the restaurant, damaged the furniture and other assets and manhandled the staff, using abusive language, according to the manager. Despite some pending payments of old bills the students were again demanding eatables on credit. The students, however, claimed that the staff of the restaurant misbehaved with them and used abusive language.

Sources said the students and the restaurant manger lodged separate complaints with Chimanganj Mandi police station, though the police denied registering any FIR.