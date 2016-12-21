Ujjain: Media failing to fulfill its social responsibilities

Ujjain: Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, has been lagging far behind in fulfilling social obligations while tendencies of marketism have adversely affected the credibility of electronic media, stated social worker Rupa Bhawsar in is PhD dissertation in Hindi.

She completed the research work, titled ‘Electronic Media mein Hindi Patrakarita: Sthiti aur Sambhavnaein” (Hindi journalism in electronic media: status and prospects), under the guidance of head of School of Studies in Hindi, Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma. Vikram University has accepted the research work and decided to award her PhD.

According to Rupa Bhawsar, she interviewed several media persons and common people during the research work. She said that 67 per cent people, whom she interviewed, wanted an aggressive campaign against black money, which the electronic media is shying away from. 82 per cent people were of the opinion that the silence of media over use of black money during elections was quite dangerous for the democratic society. 72 per cent of them think that the media generally raise only such issues which are commercially beneficial.