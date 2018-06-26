Ujjain: Mayor, municipal commissioner take stock of development work

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected various ongoing development works in the city and gave the necessary instructions to officials on Monday. The duos inspected development work being done near Harifatak bridge and instructed to get a green wall built to add to the beauty of the area.

The officials also instructed to use vacated land in Manchhaman Colony area for construction of the hawkers’ zone and other commercial use. Construction of a rotary and a shed were also proposed near ‘Mahamritunjay Dwar’ in Nanakheda area with an idol of ‘Nandi’.

The commissioner insisted on speeding up construction work of the proposed ‘She-Lounge’ for women at Nanakheda Bus Stand so that the women passengers could sit there without fears. The lounge will have all the basic amenities like toilets, changing room, ATM and waiting hall. The mayor and the commissioner also inspected construction site of proposed kanji house.

Additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, executive engineer Hanskumar Jain, zonal officer Yogendra Gangrade, Rajesh Chouhan, Arun Jain and Shyam Sharma were present during the inspection by the mayor and municipal commissioner.

UMC removes encroachments in Nanakheda area

Encroachments in the Nanakheda, T-20 Mall and Kalapatthar areas were removed by a team of Ujjain municipal corporation (UMC) and drainage of the area was cleaned by sanitary workers ahead of monsoons.Commissioner Pal instructed officials to remove encroachments strictly and to take action against defaulters.

Collector inspects sewerage water treatment system

Collector Manish Singh observed the sewerage water treatment system in the Simhastha Fair Authority office on Monday. The collector instructed to stoppage of dirty drainage water from mixing with Rudra Sagar water. The plan of the sewerage water treatment system was presented by the Tata company’s authorities. Various officers including municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, superintending engineer Hanskumar Jain and executive engineer Dharmendra Verma were present.