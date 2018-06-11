Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal conducts early morning inspection of sanitation works

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and health officer Dr BS Mehte inspected ongoing sanitation work at drainages of the city, early morning on Sunday. The mayor instructed the officials concerned to speed up work, so that it may be completed before monsoon.

The mayor inspected drainages on Madhav club road and took the stock of their cleanliness. Manchhaman Colony, Rajeevratan colony, Industrial area on Maksi Road, Ekta Nagar and other areas of the city were also inspected by the mayor.