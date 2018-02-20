Ujjain: Mayor inspects cleanliness arrangements

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal conducted a cleanliness inspection of Maksi Road vegetable market, fish market in Fazalpura, Dewas Gate bus stand, railway station, Indore gate railway goods warehouse, Sadawal road, Vrindavan Pura and other areas behind the railway community hall. She also inspected the cleanliness arrangements in public toilets in these areas and gave necessary instructions to officials concerned.

Incharge met suspended for carelessness

Commissioner Municipal Corporation (CMC) Dr Vijay Kumar J suspended cleanliness patron and in-charge met officer of ward 45, Umesh Sarvaan, for his negligence in cleaning work and on finding garbage being burnt in the open. During the suspension period, the office of Sarvaan will be at the health department, Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhawan, Agar road. Cleanliness patron Vijay Jhanjhot has been appointed in-charge met officer in his place.

UMC fines shop keepers

The health workers of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) inspected cleanliness arrangements in Freegunj area, on Sunday night under the leadership of vice chairman Yogendra Patel. On finding dirt outside the shops, non usage of dustbins and usage of non-standard polythene, a fine of Rs 1500 was taken from three shop owners. During the inspection, Rajesh Lot, Hari Makwana and Jwala team workers were present.