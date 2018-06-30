Ujjain: Mayor, commissioner visit sites for sapling plantation

Ujjain: Mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, along with district forest officer PN Mishra, visited sites near banks of river Kshipra for sapling plantation on Friday with mayor-in-council members and officials concerned.

According to the mayor and municipal commissioner saplings will be planted within 18 km area along the banks of Kshipra with the help of forest department. Preservation of the saplings will be responsibility of corporators and residents of the wards concerned.

The mayor and the commissioner visited Kolukhedi, Vakankar Bridge, Triveni, Kshipra Vihar nursery and Government Engineering College for this purpose. According to officials, the inauguration day of plantation will be finalised soon. As many as one lakh saplings will be planted along the banks of the river, the officials said.