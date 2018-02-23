Ujjain: Mayor, CMC in frantic bid to ‘clean up,’ as Central ‘Swachhta’ team reaches city

Ujjain: The central team of ‘Swachhta Survey 2018’ reached the city on Thursday. The team will engage in checking of documents in the first stage of its proceedings. Before the arrival of the team, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) team ran a cleanliness drive throughout Wednesday night. This was done in an attempt to become number one in the cleanliness survey. With the central team engaged in checking documents, mayor Meena Jonwal inspected cleanliness arrangements in several areas, and urged people to give a positive feedback.

She inspected the Maksi road vegetable market and public toilets in the area. On seeing the place appropriately clean, she praised the vegetable vendors and asked them to give a positive feedback to the team. The mayor also inspected the afternoon cleanliness arrangements and public toilets at Nanakheda Bus stand, Cosmos mall, Agar Road Khilchipur and MR5 trenching ground. She gave instructions to maintain proper cleanliness and praised UMC workers and officers for their efforts.

Inspecting Guruwariya Haat under Hariphatak over bridge, the mayor asked business men to maintain cleanliness and use dustbins. She asked people to cooperate with the UMC and give the Central team a positive feedback so that the city could become number one. The mayor also praised the fact that most business men were now using dust bins in the ‘haat.’ She also inspected the newly built ‘selfie’ wall at Nanakheda bus stand the praised the work done. The ‘selfie’ wall has been painted and renovated by UMC workers.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation (CMC) Dr Vijay Kumar J, also made a surprise inspection at the Nanakheda and Dewas Gate bus stand, railway station, Koyla Fatak Chauraha and Nagar Kot fish market. He also inspected cleanliness in public toilets in the areas. He instructed zonal officers to maintain proper cleanliness arrangements.