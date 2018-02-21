Ujjain: Mass marriage convention of Nagar Brahmin community held at Hotel Shanti Palace

Ujjain: A mass marriage convention of the Nagar Brahmin community was held at Hotel Shanti Palace on Tuesday. Fifteen couples of the community tied the knot at the event. A functionary of the organizing committee Rajesh Joshi said ‘yagyopaveet sanskar’ of 12 children belonging to the community was also performed simultaneously by priests.

Functionaries of the organizing committee Abha Mehta and Hemant Trivedi said hundreds of community members witnessed the mass marriage convention and appreciated efforts made by the organizing committee.

Rajesh Joshi of the community said MP Nagar parishad, Nagar mahila mandal, Nagar brahmin Hatkeshwar temple trust and other sister organizations of the Nagar Brahmin community played significant roles in hosting the event.