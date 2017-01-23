Ujjain: Married woman commits suicide

Ujjain: A 30-year-old married woman committed suicide by consuming poison. According to information, Mamata (30), wife of Dilip Thakur, resident of Bajrang Nagar took some poisonous thing at home on Saturday. On worsening the condition of the woman, family members rushed her to hospital where she died during treatment. On being informed, Chimanganj Mandi police reached the hospital and interrogated the family members who had left the dead body at the hospital. The body of the deceased was sent to district hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered in the incident.