Ujjain: Marathon to set pace of UEC golden jubilee celebrations

Ujjain: Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ujjain Engineering College will start from Thursday with a 7.5-km Earth Marathon Race along with a 3.5-km Heritage Walk. The programme is being organised by the ex-students of the college.

The race and the walk will start from the college and cover Dewas Road, Police Lines, Polytechnic College, Birla Hospital, Cosmos Mall, Nanankheda and Mrityunjay Dwar before ending at the college.

Principal Umesh Pendharkar has appealed to people to take part in the events in large numbers. The information was provided by UEC media head Amitabh Chhajlani.