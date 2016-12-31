Ujjain: Many programmes will be held on Saturday on the anniversary of Saint Balinath by Bairwa Community. The idol of Saint Balinath will be garlanded by Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Teen Batti Chouraha at 9am. On this occasion a rally will be taken out.
Ujjain: Many progs to be held on Bairwa Diwas today
Tagged with: Anniversary Bairwa Community Many programmes Saint Balinath
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Get to the root of Malegaon ATS ‘killings’
The controversial Malegaon blasts case dating back to December 2008 has taken a strange turn with a former officer of…
BJP, BSP set to reap benefits of SP battle
The battle-royale within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh…
United States’ withdrawal from globalisation
President-elect Donald Trump has won on the platform of anti-globalisation. He has attacked American companies for shipping jobs abroad. Many…
Sri Lanka could be next pivot to Asia
Sri Lanka has always been a small country in search of a global role. History recalls how Jawaharlal Nehru rushed…
The lost relevance of Left and Right
What we have been witnessing via Modi, Brexit and Trump is the revenge of the global South. Global North and…