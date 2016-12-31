Free Press Journal
Ujjain: Many progs to be held on Bairwa Diwas today

— By FP News Service | Dec 31, 2016 07:30 am
Ujjain: Many programmes will be held on Saturday on the anniversary of Saint Balinath by Bairwa Community. The idol of Saint Balinath will be garlanded by Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Teen Batti Chouraha at 9am. On this occasion a rally will be taken out.

