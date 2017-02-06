Ujjain: Man missing for 9 years found dead

Ujjain: Neelganga police recovered body of an old man under Harifatak over-bridge on Saturday. The police contacted family members on the basis of documents found on the body.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Deepak Bhai of Surat in Gujarat. The police said that Deepak Bhai had left his house nine years ago. The family members had later filed a complaint of missing person in this regard.

During this period, he never contacted the family. On being informed, Deepak Bhai’s sons Pravin and Devansh reached police station and identified the body. After completing legal formalities they took away the body

