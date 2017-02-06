Ujjain: Man attempts to murder wife

Ujjain: A drunken man tried to kill his wife on Friday by hanging her from the ceiling with a sari. However she was rescued by her mother in law.

The victim has been identified Rekha, a resident of Ved Nagar. According to the police, Rekha’s mother-in-law saved her life by cutting the sari on which she was hanged by her husband, Naresh.

Rekha was rushed to a nearby hospital by her family members. As soon as she regained consciousness, Rekha informed the police about her drunkard husband Naresh, who used to beat her after consuming liquor. On Friday, Naresh hanged her by noose.

After recording statement of Rekha, Sub-inspector CL Male of Nanakheda police station registered a case against Naresh, son of Mahesh Lohan, under Section 307 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. However, Naresh is reported to be absconding.