Ujjain: Man abducted in Subhash Nagar

Ujjain: A case of abduction was reported at Subhash Nagar on Sanwer road, when Rahul Krishnani, 26, was kidnapped by three men in a vehicle, near his house in Subhash Nagar around 5.30 pm on Monday.

The accused men, Sarthak Singh Gehlot, Rupesh Chauhan and Shanu Nigam forced Rahul into a car and switched off his mobile. They then beat up Rahul stating that his brother was not returning the money taken from them. They also threatened to kill Rahul. When the vehicle stopped near Surana Delicacies Restaurant on Indore road, Rahul escaped from captivity and reached Nanakheda police station where he filed an FIR against the three men. A case of extortion has been registered under section 384 of IPC.