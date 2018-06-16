Ujjain: Maintain holiness of city, say office-bearers of ‘Swarnim Bharat Manch’ to collector

Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) office-bearers held a meeting with collector Manish Singh at Brihaspati Bhawan Kothi on Friday. Manch convener Dinesh Shrivastava said that the meeting aimed at maintaining holiness of the religious city Ujjain. He said that eateries selling non-vegetarian food near temple premises were hurting devotees visiting the temple.

The collector assured the delegation of appropriate action against errant shop-keepers. During the meeting, members also discussed uniform of priests. They suggested that devotees coming from across the country and abroad be provided proper information. Motilal Shrivastava, Kailash Yadav, Vishal Rajouriya, Abhay Narvariya, Prakash Khandelwal, Dinesh Vyas, Sonu Jaiswal and Ravi Panchal were present with activists.

Mahakal Sena insists on honorary servants to serve temple

Mahakal Sena religious cell head Rajesh Bairagi said that honorary servants should do something for the temple and render services in the temple instead of organising meetings. According to Bairagi, a devotee who provides services in dining hall, cowsheds and temple be granted honorary servant title.

Bhasmaarti pass quota increased

Collector and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) head Manish Singh has increased quota for bhasmaarti passes for the benefit of devotees. He increased the quota by 100 passes. Now as per the new rule 550 passes will be issued daily. The collector disallowed Xerox copies of the passes for entry.