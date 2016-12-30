Ujjain: Mahavir Swami’s Mastakabhishek to be held

Ujjain: A meeting of the trust was held in the presence of Muni Pragyasagar Maharaj at Tapobhumi in regard to Mastakabhishek. According to proposals, Mastakbhishek of Mahavir Swami will be performed by 2,017 kg of required material on Sunday in the guidance of Pragyasagar Maharaj at Tapobhumi. On this occasion thousands of balloons will be flown and five coloured flags will be unfurled. Mahamastakabhishek will be performed by 500 litres of milk, 100kg sandal, 100kg herbs, 1,100 litres rose water and many other offerings. On December 31 Munishri will deliver the sermons.
