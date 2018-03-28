Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti celebrations begin

Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday with great zeal by members of the Shwetambar and Digambar sects by organising a series of programmes from Wednesday. The Shwetambar sect will celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with great pomp and show with a three day programme. Mahavir Jayanti mahotsav committee, mahotsav sanyojak mandal convener Ramchandra Shrimal, co-convener Dr Sanjeev Jain, Sanjay Jain and woman convener Prafull Gadiya informed that Jain seers Acharya Daulatsagar, Acharya Nandiwardhan, Acharya Harshsagar, Muniraj Adharshratan and Sheetalraj will be present during the programmes.

The three day programme will begin on Wednesday with a procession of both Digambar and Shwetambar Jains at 6 am. This procession will end at Mahavir Kirti Stambh Phawwara Chowk with a flag worship. Further, a lecture by Sheetalraj and a ‘Mahila Sammelan’ will also be organised. In this sammelan, All India Jain Minority Federation Delhi National president Lalit Gandhi, Forest Department ranger Vidhi Sirosiya and Unhek Municipal Corporation speaker Chhaya Patni will address the women. A general meeting of men will also be held on the same day at Mahavir Jain Dharmshalla Duggad hall.

On Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, a ‘varghoda’ will be taken out in which all the Jain seers, guests and community people will take part. Both Shwetambar and Digambar sects will be present in this. ‘Swami Vatsalya’ of the Shwetambar Jain community will be held on Thursday at Samajik Nyay Parisar. On Thursday evening, a musical housie will be held at Mahavir Jain Dharmshala (rangmahal). On Friday, a drawing competition will be organised at Shantinath Jain Temple hall Chhota Sarafa on the topic Save Environment. A cultural programme of Jain children, organised by Jain Social Group Sagar, will be held at Mahavir Jain Dharmshala at 7.30 pm.

The Mahavir Jayanti Mahotsav Committee of Digambar Jain sect will organise a 4 day programme. Former convener Anil Gangwal informed that Shailendra Jain and Nitin Dosi were appointed as the main convener and co-convener for the programme respectively.

The celebration began with Gyansagar Pratibha Samman Samaroh held at Rajendra Jain auditorium on Tuesday. On Wednesday, processions will be taken out from temples at Freegunj, Nayapura and Namakmandi at 6 am and will join at Mahavir Kirti Stambh Phawwara Chowk. These processions will be taken out with help of Digambar Jain Social Group Main, Senior Citizen, Adinath, Samyak, Creative and Arihant and will conclude with flag worship. ‘Mahila Sammelan’ will be held at Namak Mandi Jinalaya at 1.30 pm.

Under the main programme on Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, a foot march of both Shwetambar and Digambar sects will be taken out from Kharakuan Namakmandi. ‘Rajat Vedi’ of Shriji of both the sects will be present in the foot march. Other than that, camels, elephants, horses, chariots, Jain seers and large number of community people will be present in the march. Passing through Chhota Sarafa, Kanthal, Naisadak, Phawwara Chowk, Indore Gate, Sakhipura, Topkhana, Patni Bazaar, Chhatri Chowk and Sarafa, the foot march will end at Namakmandi temple where abhishek of Shriji will be done. At the same time, Vatsalya Bhoj of the entire Digambar Jain community and ‘kalashabhishek’ of Shreeji will be done at Neminath Digambar Jain temple Jaisinghpura at 12 pm. The four day programme will conclude with food served at Kushthdham Hamukhedi and other places by Parshwamati Parna Samiti and Mahila Parishad Avanti.

Under the Mahavir Jayanti Mahotsav of Mahavir Tapobhoomi, an Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan will be organised at Tower square on Wednesday at 8 pm. Also, a ‘mahaarti’ of Lord Mahavir will be done with 2018 lamps. Media in charge Sachin Kasliwal informed that in the kavi sammelan, senior comedian and satire poet Jagannath Vishwa of Nagda, Mukesh Molwa of Indore, Rakesh Verma of Bhopal and Kailash Jain of Ujjain will give performances. On Thursday, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated at Mahavir Tapobhoomi by kalashabhishek, vatsalya bhoj, palna jhulai and mahaarti of 21 feet tall idol of Lord Mahavir.

Lalit Gandhi to guide community people on minority status. All India Jain Minority Federation Delhi National president Lalit Gandhi will visit the city on Wednesday. Here he will guide the entire Jain community about the minority status in a seminar organised at Mahavir Jain Dharmshala. All India Jain Minority Federation Ujjain district in charge Dr Sanjeev Jain and city in charge Ashwin Mehta informed that Jain community was considered as a minority by Indian government in 2014. Organisation national joint minister Saurabh Bhandari and Madhya Pradesh regional president Umesh Jain will also give guidance to community members.