Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated with devotion and fervour

Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti, was celebrated with enthusiasm by followers of the Jain religion, marking the birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara, on Sunday.

Shwetambar and Digambar sects of the Jain religion jointly held processions with ‘vaidies’ of both sects. Many Jain saints participated in the procession. People welcomed the procession at several points in the city with cooling drinks. Women of the community took part in the procession with holy pitchers on their heads while some women performed the traditional ‘garbas’ on the way.

Grand ‘abhishek’ performed

A grand ‘abhishek’ of Mahavir Swami was performed at Tapobhumi on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Devotees organised an ‘abhishek’ and ‘shantidhara’ ceremony at Tapobhumi on Indore Road.

District secretary Sachin Kasliwal said pitchers made of gold and silver were used while performing the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of people. The programme was conducted by Sushil Godha and Dharmendra Sethi. During the function, president of the Digambar Jain community, Ashok Jain Chaiwala, Pawan Bohara, Indra Chandra Jain, Atul Sogani, Sudhir Chandwar, and other prominent people of the community were present. A ‘Maha Arti’ of Lord Mahavir Swami was carried out with 108 lamps.

Water hut inaugurated

A water hut sponsored by the Mahavir International Centre, was inaugurated on Mahavir Jayanti by Veer Prakash Sethiya at Dussehra Maidan. On this occasion Babulal Jain, Abhay Sethiya, Ashok Bhandari, Rajendra Siroliya, Rajendra Hingard, Sushil Jain, Sunil Dosi and Nirmal Gadiya were present.