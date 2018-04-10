Ujjain: Maharashtriya Saraswat Samaj Nyas celebrates golden jubilee

Ujjain: The golden jubilee celebration of Maharashtriya Saraswat Samaj Nyas was held on Sunday. Several other programmes including release of a souvenir, felicitation of seniors, felicitation of talented children and youth, ‘Haldi-kumkum’ of women as well as cultural performances of children, were also organised. Community members from Bhopal, Ratlam, Dewas, Mumbai and Mandsaur also participated in the programme.

The golden jubilee celebration began with a lamp lighting ceremony by chief guest and former Judge of Jabalpur High Court Abhay Naik, and special invitee Jayant Bheese, honorary secretary of Sanad Nyas Indore. The guests were welcomed by Saraswat Samaj Nyas president Vijaykumar Pinge and Milind Panhalkar. Vinod Matvankar recited the souvenir released by guests.

Senior citizens were honored by Padmakar Kavthekar, Vijaykumar Pinge, Shyamrao Shiralkar, Shashikant Killedar, Subhash Pedhanekar, Shashikant Kothari, Bhalchandra Kekre, Dr Kailash Pedhanekar, Sandhya Shiralkar, Manisha Arondekar. Talented children and youth of the community were felicitated by Rochan Sontakke, Malay Sontakke and Nimisha Killadar. Milind Panhalkar was also felicitated for playing the role of a king in a movie. The Madhya Pradesh Police swimmers team present during the 2004 and 2016 Simhasth was also felicitated.

Vinod Matvankar and Suchitra Arondekar conducted the programme. Energy Minister Paras Jain and collector Sanket Bhondve were chief guests during the second session. In this session, artist Antra Killadar mesmerized everyone by singing Marathi and classical songs. Ashwina Rangnekar sang a bhajan dedicated to the community deity Lord Mangesh, leaving the audience spellbound.