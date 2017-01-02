Ujjain: Mahamstakabhishek of 21-feet idol of Mahavir Swami held

Ujjain: Mahamastakabhishek of 21-feet-tall idol of Mahaveer Swami was performed at Tapobhumi, Indore Road on Sunday. At least 2,017-kg material was used for the Mastakabhishek.

On this occasion, a large number of people of Digambar Jain community gathered at Tapobhumi. The community also celebrated the birth anniversary of Pushpdant Sagar Maharaj. Chief guest Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the programme by unfurling the flag. Energy minister Paras Jain, MLA Mohan Yadav, collector Sanket Bhondve, BJP divisional organising secretary Pradeep Joshi, Babulal Jain etc were special guests of the programme.

On this occasion Jain Muni Pragya Sagar delivered his sermons and said, “Our year starts with Veer Samwat and 1 January is only a date for us.” An aarti was performed on this occasion in the evening with 2,017 earthen lamps at Tapobhumi. Children of the community presented a drama based on religious theme of Jainism along with dance. Gehlot glorified Muni Pragyasagar in his address during the programme while Jain said that presence of Muni Pragya Sagar made Tapobhumi more sacred. Many cultural programmes were also organised like dance and drama presentations of Kala Manch.

The guests were welcomed by Ashok Jain Chaiwala, secretary Mahesh Jain, Rajendra Luhadiya, Suganchand Sethi, Pawan Bohra, Sunil Jain, Dharmendra Sethi, Phoolchand Chhabra, Sanjay Jain, Rajendra Barjatya, Sanjay Bohara and Sourabh Kasliwal. Om and family, Jaipur, Sachin Kasliwal, Rupesh, Ashok Jain, Anilkumar Pandya, Narendra Kumar Jain, Dinesh Jain, Madanbhai Hummad, Vikram Bhai and Prakash Chandra Harsouda participated in performing abhishek.