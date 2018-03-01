Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee chalks out plans for Holi, change in ritual timings at Mahakal

Ujjain: A meeting of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) was held on Wednesday at the Pravachan Hall of the temple. During the meeting, several decisions regarding Holi celebrations were taken.

Ahead of Dhulendi, ‘Holika’ will be torched with rituals at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple premises on Thursday after ‘sandhya-arti’, and ‘gulal’ will be offered to Lord Mahakal thereafter. MTMC administrator Avadhesh Sharma also informed that from Friday onwards, the timings of ‘artis’ in the temple will be changed.

‘Bhasmarti’ will be performed between 4am to 6am, ‘dadyodak arti’ from 7am to 7.45am, ‘bhog arti’ from 10am to 10.45, ‘sandhya pujan’ from 5 pm to 5.45 pm, ‘sandhya arti’ will be performed from 7pm to 7.45pm and ‘shayan arti’ from 10.30pm to 11pm. The administrator further stated that only herbal colours will be used while playing Holi in the temple premises.