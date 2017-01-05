Ujjain: Mahakal Temple rakes in record donation

Ujjain: Mahakal Temple received record cash of over Rs 2 crore in donation, during the month of December.

Lakhs of tourists visited the temple during the last month of the year. This temple is one of the Dwadash (Twelve) Jyotirlingas, across the nation where people come to fulfill their wishes with great faith.

According to the Temple Management Committee, amount of donation in cash, sale of prasad (offering) by temple, abhishek, rent received from shops and other incomes of the temple amounted to over Rs 2.27 crore.

The temple’s income on the first day of New Year, according to in-charge administrator Awadhesh Sharma, remained Rs 14, 81, 710. In this, Rs 4, 00, 150 from VIP darshan, Rs 9, 59, 590 from counters for prasad, Rs 41, 860 from Annakshetra, Rs 67, 710 from abhishek and Rs 12, 440 from other sources were received.