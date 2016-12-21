Ujjain: Maha aarti, grand feast to mark Hanuman Ashtami today

Ujjain: There is excitement in the air as people are set to celebrate Hanuman Ashtami on Wednesday. Notably, Ujjain holds the distinction of being the only place where Hanuman Ashtami is celebrated since time immemorial.

On Tuesday, Baba Bal Hanuman Temple located on Mahakal Temple premises was decorated. The Hanuman Ashtami function at the temple will last for nine days and recitation of Ramayana will be held for all these days. According to convener of Bhakt Mandal Pt Johny Guru, idol of lord Hanuman was decorated beautifully. 1,100 laddus would be offered to the lord on this occasion. Maha Arti and a feast would also be organised.

Prahalad Yadav, Hastiman Nahar, Manohar Dubey and Pravin Thakur made an appeal to devotees to join the programme in large numbers.

Similarly, at Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi, the idol of lord Hanuman will be decorated and Maha Arti and a feast will be organised. MP Chintamani Malviya, cabinet minister Paras Jain, speaker of Ujjain municipal corporation Sonu Gehlot, Mandi head Bahadur Singh Bormundla will be present.

Hanuman Ashtami will be celebrated at Veer Hanuman Temple at Rishinagar too. On this occasion many religious programmes will be organised. Priests Mangaldas and Laluram Dubey appealed to all the citizens of the city to visit the temple. Hanuman Ashtami will also be celebrated at Khedapati Hanuman Temple at Nikas Square where a Maha Arti will be performed and ‘Churma’ will be offered to Lord Hanuman. Advocate Abhishek Sharma appealed to the people to come to the temple to worship Lord Hanuman.

56 Bhog and a grand feast will be organised at Shri Uttaramukhi Hanuman Temple at Ankpat Marg. According to priest Lakshmi Narayan Pathak alias Chaman Guru many devotees would come to the temple on this occasion. Similarly, Kishanpura located Hanuman Temple will also be decorated and Maha Arti, Sundar Kand will be organised on this occasion. This information provided by Ranjeet Guru.