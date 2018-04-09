Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh needs new face, says Hardik Patel

Ujjain: Stating that everyone, be it youth, farmers or workers, was suffering in the state, Patidar Aarakshan Andolan leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said that a new leader was the need of the hour. “State needs a new face who can end people’s suffering and protect people’s right.”

Talking to media, he openly backed Congress and declared that he was ready to share dais with Rahul Gandhi to bring about desired result. Taking a dig at Modi and BJP, Hardik said, “Modi does not favour Hindus. Had it been so, Ram Mandir would have been built by now.” He also had an advice for Modi. “Stop fighting Pakistan. Deal with the US and China. They are our real enemy.”

Sardar Patel was a Gurjar and not a Patidar- Milan

Milan Gurjar was beaten black and blue by the police for throwing ink on Hardik Patel. He had to spend the entire night in Civil Hospital. On Sunday, he was brought back to Nanakheda police station. Talking to media, he said, “I met Hardik in New Delhi during a programme.” He questioned Hardik’s claim that Sardar Patel was a patel. He claimed to have evidence to prove that Sardar Patel in fact belonged to Gurjar community. He also accused Hardik Patel of brainwashing youths for his selfish gains.