Ujjain: Lovers held for abducting man, demanding ransom

Ujjain: A person was held captive in a building by a youth and his girlfriend for ransom. According to information, Rajesh Jatiya, resident of Kilkipura Nagda, was held captive in a building and severely beaten up by the duo.

The victim alleged he was called by a girl Shilpa to Ujjain and after he reached the city, Shilpa along with her boy friend Manoj and three others held him captive and thrashed him brutally while demanding a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his brother Doulat.

However, Doulat could only give Rs 30, 000 to the gang and release of his brother Rajesh. On being tipped off Neelganga police arrested Shilpa and Manoj for abducting Rajesh and demanding ransom.