Ujjain loses its previous rank in cleanliness survey

Ujjain: The city lost its present ranking in recent cleanliness survey, due to poor performance in the nationwide cleanliness survey. The city was ranked 17th, in fresh cleanliness survey as compared to its 12th rank as per previous year. The city could obtain only 3198 marks for cleanliness.

According to survey, ratings the city achieved rank 4 in the state. There are many reasons for degrading the city in the survey. Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) could not construct toilets which were necessary in the city to maintain its previous rank and it also did take action against faulty hotel owners who had failed to curb pollution in the city.

The UMC had also failed in making compost from garbage of many gardens located in the city also. Health officer BS Mehte assured the citizens to review the reasons of poor performance of the city in the survey. In the next cleanliness survey water bodies which were not included in the present cleanliness survey in the city too have been included, he said.