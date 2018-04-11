Ujjain: Lokraag Malwa Maach mahotsav concludes

Ujjain: The three day Lokraag Malwa Maach mahotsav concluded on Monday, with a seminar on the topic ‘Houses of Maach and contribution of Maach artists’ being held. Subject experts Dr Puran Sehgal, Hafiz Khan, Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Krishna Verma and Awadhesh Shriwastava expressed their views in the seminar.

Presiding over the seminar, Dr Shiv Chaurasia stated that Maach was a form of pure entertainment and not just a waste of time. Experts pointed out the dire need to save the dying art. Dr Shweta Pandya conducted the seminar. Veera Joshi, Ravindra Deolekar, Jagroop Singh and Maach groups were present in the seminar.

In the evening, the play ‘Raja Bharthari’ written by Late Siddheshwar Sen and directed by Satyanarayan Barot was presented by artistes of Malipura Chhoti Maach Mandali. The chief guest was Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot. Barot was felicitated by guests Sanskar Bharti chief Shripad Joshi, Dr Puran Sehgal, Hafiz Khan, Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma and Awadhesh Shriwastava. Artistes were also presented with citations.