Ujjain: Lokraag Malwa Maach Mahotsav begins

Ujjain: The three-day Lokraag Malwa Maach Mahotsav organised under joint aegis of Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Academy and Ankur Rangmanch Samiti was inaugurated at Triveni Museum on Saturday. Nature, tradition and feasibility of Malwi folk dance Maach will be discussed in workshop and seminars.

A seminar on ‘Format, exhibition and craft of Maach’ was held in afternoon. It was attended by Malwi poet Dr Shiv Chairsiya, historian Dr Bhagavatilal Rajpurohit, Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dr Sarita McHarg and Hafiz Khan of New Delhi.

A play ‘Sudbud Salanga’ written by Guru Balmukund and directed by Mangilal Panwar was presented by artists of Hindi Vishram Maach Mandal in the evening. The programme began with the traditional lighting of lamp by Malwi poet Sultan Mama, Dr Bhagvatilal Rajpurohit, Prof Shailendra Sharma, Safiz Khan and Awadhesh Shrivastava.

On Sunday, a seminar on ‘Maach tradition, innovation and prospects’ was held. Dr Puran Sehgal, Dr Murlidhar Chadniwala, Ashok Vaqt, Dr Jagadish Chandra Sharma, Dr Prakash Karodiya and Babulal Deora expressed their views. Senior Malwi poet Pt Madanmohan Vyas was the guest of honour. He was also felicitated by Triveni museum and Premchand Srajan Peeth for his contribution to Malwi literature.

In the evening, play ‘Raja Harishchandra’ written by Late Siddheshwar Sen and directed by Babulal Dewda was presented by artists of Maa Brahmani Lokakala Maach Mandal.