Ujjain: On the second day of the ‘Lokraag Malwa Maach Mahotsav’ on Sunday, a seminar was held on the topic ‘Maach- tradition, innovation and prospects’. The key speaker of this session was Dr Puran Sehgal and other subject experts were Dr Murlidhar Chadniwala, Ashok Vaqt, Dr Jagadish Chandra Sharma, Dr Archana Parmar, Satish Dave and Dr Tripti Nagar.

Senior Malwi poet Madanmohan Vyas, Premchand Srajan Peeth director Dr Jewan Singh Thakur, Triveni museum in-charge Awadhesh Shriwastava, Vikram University proctor Prof Shailendra Sharma, Anil Sharma, Dr Shweta Panchal, Sudama Saswar, Suresh Tripathi and Maach groups were present in the seminar. Dr Bherulal Malviya conducted the seminar.

In the evening programme, senior Malwi poet Pt Madanmohan Vyas, was the guest of honour. He was also felicitated by the Triveni museum and Premchand Srajan Peeth for his contribution in the field of Malwi literature. A play ‘Raja Harishchandra’ written by Late Siddheshwar Sen and directed by Babulal Dewda was presented by artists of Maa Brahmani Lokakala Maach Mandal.

On Monday, a seminar was held on the topic “Houses of Maach and contribution of Maach artists”. In the evening, a play ‘Raja Bharthari’ written by Late Siddheshwar Sen and directed by Satyanarayan Barot was presented by the artists of Malipura Chhoti Maach Mandali.