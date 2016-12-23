Ujjain: Lokayuta police lodge FIR against UMC officials for misuse of government revenue

Ujjain: The Lokayukta office has registered a case against two engineers of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) over grave financial irregularities.

According to information, a house-hold and GPRS survey was to be done under National Urban Information System Project. To complete this task IT company Topagraphy Solution Private Limited Bhopal, was tendered for Rs 21.30 lakh. Despite incomplete work, the officials released payment of Rs 11 lakh and recommended payment of another Rs 6 lakh.

The work was done under supervision of the then superintending engineer Jagdish Daggaonkar, current executive engineer Prabhulal Tatwal and consultants Rakesh Sanghi, Mangal Prasad Yadav and Ashok Sharma. On the basis of complaints received in this regard, Lok Ayukta Police lodged an FIR under Section 13, 13-2 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 420 and 120-B of the IPC for misusing government revenue and initiated an investigation.