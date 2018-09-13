Ujjain: Local unit discusses preparations held at Lok Shakti Bhawan

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party local unit was held on Wednesday at party office ‘Lok Shakti Bhawan’. The meeting discussed preparation for the convention to be held in Bhopal on September 25 in which PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will address the party workers in view of the forthcoming Assembly polls. More than 7500 party workers will leave for Bhopal by bus to participate in the convention. The party has also planned to organise poets’ meet in every month on the date in which party patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee died. The birth anniversaries of PM Modi and Deendayal Upadhyay will be celebrated as ‘service week’.

Similarly, party will launch cleanliness campaign, health camps and plantation drive. Organisational secretary Pradeep Joshi, district incharge Nemichand Jain, energy minister Paras Jain, Meena Jonwal and Sonu Gehlod were present at the meeting. The meeting was conducted by Suresh Giri and the vote of thanks proposed by district vice president Om Agrawal. A separate meeting was also organised under the chairmanship of Shyam Bansal in which parent convener meetings were reviewed. During the meeting MP Chintamani Malviya, Rajpalsingh Sisodiya, Tejbahadursingh and other party leaders were present. The meeting was conducted by district general secretary Ashok Katariya while vote of thanks was proposed by Yashoda Bairagi.