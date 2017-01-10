Ujjain: Local factors should be explored to curb anemia says Dr Pastor

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner Ravindra Pastor on Monday said that local factors should be explored to fight anemia and similar diseases.

Addressing a day-long workshop at Simhastha Fair Office, Dr Pastor emphasised that all those involved in campaign against anemia should keep information about availability of foods in rural areas. He said that local food grains and other intakes help enormously to prevent anemia. He said that balanced diet, swift messaging and local dialect also help making such a campaign as successful.

Officials of health services, women and child development, tribal welfare and school education departments were present in the workshop which was organised under the Lalima and National Iron Plus Initiative programme.