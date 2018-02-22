Ujjain: Legitimate demands of pensioners must be met immediately: Pensioners’ association

Ujjain: A divisional convention of pensioners was organised on Tuesday, by Ujjain pensioners association at Narsing Ghat seeking redressal of legitimate demands of pensioners. The convention was presided over by journalist Anil Singh Chandel. Joint secretary Sureshchandra Upadhyay was chief guest of the programme.

In his address, Chandel said it was time the Government seriously looked into the demands of the pensioners which was totally justified. Joint secretary Upadhyay also voiced his opinion during the meeting. Addressing the convention state general secretary Ambikaprasad Rawat and special guest Ashwini Malviya also joined in to raise demands of pensioners.

A felicitation ceremony was also organised for pensioners above 75 years. Gazetted officers association president Dr GG Goswami, MP class III employees union president Motilal Nirmal and ‘laghu-vetan’ employees union president Motilal Gupta, also participated in the convention.

Pensioners association district head Pramod Joshi said, state vice chairman Narendrasingh Tomar, DK Nagle, Shyam Upadhyay, OP Trivedi, Ramprasad Jatwa, Nisar Ahamed Quereshi, Rajendra Vyas, Pushpa Shrivastava, Sarala Chouhan, Sudha Tomar, RB Shinde, Arvind Saxena, Kailash Ramteke and other office bearers of the association attended convention which was conducted by Arush Sharma. Gratitude was expressed by Alok Chourasiya.