Ujjain: Dr Hedgewar Birth Centenary Memorial Trust will organise a Dr Hedgewar Smruti Vyakhyan Mala from today. Editor in chief of ‘Panchyajanya’, Hitesh Shankar will deliver a lecture on the concept of Dual Nationalism at the event. Chairman of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Vyakhyanmala Committee, Girish Bhalerao and Secretary Rajesh Patidar stated that the programme would be held at Madhav Seva Nyas. Regional General Manager of Bank of India, Ashok Pathak will preside over the programme. The progamme will last till April 12. Chair person of the Finance Commission of Rajasthan, Dr Jyotikarn Shukla, HOD of School of Hindi, Vikram Vishwavidyalaya , Dr Premlata Chutail, and Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyananand will also participate.
Ujjain: Lectures on Dr Hedgewar begin today
JUST ARRIVED
-
Soon, real time alert system that avoids cars from collision
-
Your Day By Nilikash P. Pradhan
-
Bhopal: Congress demands EC to conduct re-polling at 41 stations of Ater constituency
-
Bhopal: Shariq Noor selected for AIR best correspondent award
-
Bhopal: Students learn about ecological sensitivity of peri-urban areas
EDITOR’S PICK
Leander deserved a graceful exit
The Leander Paes era in Indian tennis is apparently at a virtual end with the ignominious manner in which he…
Surprise strike marks a reversal for Trump
With the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles from warships by the US in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted at an air…
WTO treaty amendment must for infant industries
INDIAN industries have gained by increasing exports that have been facilitated by the WTO. But our successes are few because…
China’s honesty prime for riparian talks
The just concluded state visit of Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, may be especially pertinent for Sheikh Hasina Wazed,…
India cannot be pushed around by China
India must stand up to the Chinese threat that Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh could “severely…