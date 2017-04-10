Ujjain: Lectures on Dr Hedgewar begin today

Ujjain: Dr Hedgewar Birth Centenary Memorial Trust will organise a Dr Hedgewar Smruti Vyakhyan Mala from today. Editor in chief of ‘Panchyajanya’, Hitesh Shankar will deliver a lecture on the concept of Dual Nationalism at the event. Chairman of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Vyakhyanmala Committee, Girish Bhalerao and Secretary Rajesh Patidar stated that the programme would be held at Madhav Seva Nyas. Regional General Manager of Bank of India, Ashok Pathak will preside over the programme. The progamme will last till April 12. Chair person of the Finance Commission of Rajasthan, Dr Jyotikarn Shukla, HOD of School of Hindi, Vikram Vishwavidyalaya , Dr Premlata Chutail, and Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyananand will also participate.