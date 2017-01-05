Ujjain: Leakage of sewage lines contaminates holy Kshipra

Ujjain: As per information, sewage line of Kahn River Diversion Project has got damaged and thousands of litres of the sewage water is getting mixed with the holy water of Kshipra.

During Simhastha, water of Kahn was diverted thorough sewage line to move dirty water near KD Palace, but due to some reason this task was not accomplished and the sewage lines started getting damaged at many places, leaving filth in the river, which contaminates Kshipra.

Sewage lines spread during Simhastha for draining out waste water of hermits’ camps also got damaged, which also leaves waste water to mix with Kshipra. However, at some places repair work was started to check such a situation.