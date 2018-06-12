Ujjain: Leader of Opposition criticizes civic body over choked drainages

Ujjain: Leader of opposition in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Rajendra Vashishtha expressed his worries over choked drainages and ‘nullahs’ in the city, which have not been cleaned despite monsoons being around the corner. He criticized the civic body which had spent huge funds on the cleanliness of the city.

He said Pokeland and JCB machines were also purchased but most of the drainages of the city had still not been cleaned. “If the mayor and officials did not pay attention to such a major problem, people of the city would suffer during rainy season,”Vashishtha wrote in a letter to the municipal commissioner and demanded cleaning up drainages in the city soon.

Vashishtha inspected drainages the located near Rudrasagar, with corporator Jafer Ahmed Siddiki, Raheem Lala and other corporators. According to him, residents were disgusted with filthiness in the area. They said choked drainages had led to the spread of diseases in the area.

Vashishtha said corporators from the Congress party had already demanded cleaning of drainages Nanakheda Area, Rishi Nagar, University area and Mahakal areas. Later, he accused the civic body for supplying contaminated drinking water of the Kshipra mixed with the waters of the Kanh.