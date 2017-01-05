Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Lawyers continue protest on second day

Ujjain: Lawyers continue protest on second day

— By FP News Service | Jan 05, 2017 07:35 am
FOLLOW US:

Ujjain: The lawyers continued their protest on Wednesday, against the incident of deflating of the tyres of their vehicles parked on the court premises. The dispute between the judicial officers and the lawyers did not come to an end by the end of the day. A mediation of Bar Association is expected to settle down the matter.  Sources informed that a meeting between bench and bar would be held on Friday.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK