Ujjain: Last day of depositing defunct currency notes sees huge rush in banks

Ujjain: Demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 completed its 50 days on Friday. Huge rush of customers was seen at most of the banks to deposit the demonetised notes. From now on no bank branch will take any demonetised currency notes for deposit.

The span of 50 days was very uncertain and very challenging for the economy of the nation. No one can tell anything on the long-term effects of demonetisation, but since last 50 days across the country people remained in trouble in long queues at banks and ATMs. Most of the people remained cash strapped as the supply of new currency notes was not enough to meet the demands and till now the situation has not improved by much. Cash rationing still continues for withdrawal from cash counters of banks and at ATMs.

According to sources, the demonetisation exercise of the Union government remained troublesome for the poor, middle class, service class people, small businessmen and their businesses, farmers, villagers, families with marriage programmes at their homes, labourers and such other people for meeting their daily needs. When contacted by The Free Press Journal, District Lead Bank Manager RK Tiwari said details regarding depositing of banned notes till December 30 are likely to be known by next week.

Now the banned currency notes will be deposited only in branches of Reserve Bank of India. However, it is not clear how people will deposit in the cities where RBI branches are not available. A banker indicated that the RBI was likely to authorise one each bank at district and tehsil headquarters soon to accept the banned notes till March 31, 2017.

AAP holds ‘Chourahe par Charcha’

Aam Adami Party (AAP) held a programme ‘Chourahe par Charcha’ at Shaheed Park on Friday to protest note ban, in which the difficulties felt by the common man due to demonetisation was discussed. Regional organisation head Shailendra Singh Rupawat termed demonetisation as a whimsy decision of PM Modi and also said due this decision the GDP would be affected. On this occasion Akshay Patidar, Ashish Sharma, Sourabh Sharma and many supporters were present.

YC plays drums on 50 days completion

The volunteers of Youth Congress (YC) played drums at Dewasgate on Friday protesting against note ban and reminded PM Modi his promises. The protest was staged on the directives of YC leaders Kunal Choudhary and Jitendra Parmar. On this occasion Bharat Shankar Joshi, Babaloo Khinchi and many supporters were present. organise a ‘Chourahe par Charcha’ programme.