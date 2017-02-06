Ujjain: Lala Tripathi murder accused nabbed

Ujjain: Mahakal police on Saturday arrested an accused of the Lala Tripathi murder case from his residence in Singpuri area and produced him in the court on Saturday. Lala Tripathi, Ravi Pachouri and Ajay Awad were murdered on November 1, 2015 during a gang war between gangs of Ashish Dubey and Lala Tripathi. The police had lodged FIRs on both the groups. Arpit, brother of Ashish Dubey, was also one of the accused, who carries reward, was nabbed by police. The accused was sent to the Central jail by the court.