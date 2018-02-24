Ujjain: ‘Lackadaisical’ attitude of field officers responsible for rise in crimes: ADGP V Madhukumar

Ujjain: Expressing displeasure over the increasing rate of offences related to property affairs and thefts in the district, ADGP V Madhukumar held the lackadaisical attitude of police employees during night patrolling responsible for the atrocities committed.

Reviewing law enforcement arrangements during a meeting at the Police Control Room, the ADGP first gave a patient hearing to all submissions by TIs in-charge of police stations of urban and rural sectors of the district. He was also apprised about their preparedness in view of ensuing festivals like Holi. In his remarks, the ADGP asked field level officers to be honest and vigilant during festival time as there was a high possibility of anti-social elements creating trouble, taking advantage of the large assembly of people in several places. He reiterated that crimes related to body offences, property, women, liquor, gambling and betting should be dealt with sternly.

DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar, SP Sachin Atulkar, ASPs Abhijeet Singh Ranjan, Manish Khatri, Neeraj Pande and Pramod Sonkar were present at the meeting.