Ujjain: Lack of sensitivity in citizens too a culprit

Narrow roads and scarcity of parking lots have been giving a tough time to Ujjainites since long. Traffic jam and chaos are a usual occurrence. While authorities have been put in the dock over traffic problems, citizens too need to apply sensitivity while parking their vehicles. MANASVINI VYAS reveals…

People in the city lack civic sense. Even if there is a proper place for parking, they park their vehicles in front of shops blocking passage for customers. Requesting them to park their vehicles properly is also futile as they throw excuses of coming back in 5 minutes.

Jayesh Tomar, 36, Businessman, Madhav Club Road, Teen Batti Choraha

Parking lot near Shahid Park is full of vehicles of coaching students. Our customers don’t get space to park their vehicles for them. No body even listens to the guard. I don’t think Nagar Nigam is at fault, because it is trying really hard, however, we’ll not get any results until the people themselves decide to cooperate.

Junaid Shekh, 25, Businessman, Shahid Park

The problem in this street is that there is no proper stop for public transports. Tata Magic and city buses stop in front of the shops and even on roads to pick up passengers. This creates jams and also blocks our shops. I believe bus stops should be made at certain distances to solve the issue

Ganesh Chorasiya, 58, Businessman, Kanthal Choraha

Sheer Sagar road is a busy street and is extremely narrow. Every day there is a jam for around 1 hour. I think four-wheelers should not be allowed on this road and cops should be deputed to regulate the traffic. Some of the shop keepers even display their items on parking spots, leaving hardly any space.

Sanjay Joshi, 50, OPPO Distributor, Sheer Sagar Complex

Parking issue can be solved if traffic police are deputed in this area and they do their duty with utmost sincerity. Also people should apply some sense and park their vehicles properly.

Sunil Aggrawal, 52, Businessman, Kanthal Choraha

Narsingh Road is busy street and narrow too. Also people don’t have sense about how to park vehicles. There’s always a jam in every 10-15 minutes. Police too don’t take action against such people. I have myself called them to tow the vehicles parked on the road in vain. If they issue challan or take strict action, people will understand their faults. Making this street a one way is advisable.

Manish Agrawal, 35, Businessman, Paitnaikar Narsingh Road