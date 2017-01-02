Ujjain: Kshipra Aarti and mallkhamb mesmerise

Ujjain: Kshipra Aarti and mallkhamb was organised on Sunday at Ramghat in the evening. The grand Kshpra Aarti along with exhibition of mallkhamb with attractive lighting arrangements overwhelmed viewers. The mallkhamb players showed amazing feats during the event.

The history of the city was also depicted through a drama based on the story of King Vikramaditya during the event. The main focus of the programme was to promote religious tourism and adventure sports and that’s why the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Tourism Advisory Council joined hands to host the event. According to information, this event will be organised every weekend.

On this occasion, energy minister Paras Jain said both the programmes were nice initiatives. Mahant Rameshwardas, RSS leader Girish Bhalerao, collector Sanket Bhondve and his family, SP Manohar Verma, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh, additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi, Jayant Joshi and nodal officer of the programme joint collector SS Rawat were present with thousands of devotees.