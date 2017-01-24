Ujjain: Know god, love god says Padmahasta Bharti

Ujjain: Devotees enjoyed Holi with flowers on the second day of Bhagwat Katha recited by Padmahasta Bharti at Samajik Nyay Parisar on Monday.

In her sermons, sadhvi Padmahasta Bharti told the devotees that according to Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta one who died remembering god would ultimately achieve god. The sadhvi said devotees were not scared of any adversity in life as they remembered god and for one who remembered god and had patience, the adversities became easy to deal with. She urged people to know god and love god.

On this occasion municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot, zilla panchayat vice-president Bharat Porwal, Congress leader Vivek Yadav, Pt Mahesh Pujari, host Hari Singh Yadav, Shyam Jaiswal and Ravi Rai were present.

During the katha, sadhvi Avani Bharti, Shyamla Bharti, Sarvgya Bharti, Bodhya Bharti, Archana Bharti, Sampurna Bharti, Nidhi Bharti, Swami Hitendrannand, Muktanand and Pawan were present.