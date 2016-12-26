Ujjain: Khargone district towns declared ODF

Khargone: Due to growing awareness and public support, many towns of Khargone district have been declared open defecation free (ODF). Khargone, Mandleshwar, Kasarawad and Barwah towns were declared ODF on Saturday. Khargone-Barwani MP Subhash Patel felicitated the chief municipal officers of these towns in a function here on Saturday at Radhakunj. The programme was presided over by Khargone MLA Balkrishna Patidar. Special guest was Khargone collector Ashok Verma. Addressing the function, Patel congratulated the officials of all the towns concerned for the great achievement. MLA Patidar also congratulated the officials and said this could be possible due to public support and awareness.

President of Khargone municipal council Vipin Kumar Gaur welcomed the guests and chief municipal officer of Khargone municipal council Nishikant Shukla proposed the vote of thanks.