Ujjain: Kasturba Gandhi School – A ray of hope for the girl child

Ujjain: State Government run Kasturba Gandhi Girls School is a fine example of a school encouraging the girl child pursue scholastic intentions as well as shaping up their lives to make a place for themselves in society. Here, those girls who have left school or are non-entrant, live and study after class 5, under the residential bridge course.

Bhavna Parmar of Prem Nagar Ujjain is among those benefactors whose life has been changed after she joined the Kasturba Gandhi School. She joined the school in July 2007. During a survey, she met the surveyors and expressed her desire to study and always passed with top scores due to her strong desire to study. Bhavna now works as a nurse in Max Hospital Saket Nagar Delhi, after doing a course nursing and earns around Rs 40000 per month there.

Bhavna had such a great desire to study that when the teachers were doing surveys for Kasturba Girls School, she took admission without even taking permission from her parents. She informed them after taking admission and packed her bags to shift to the hostel. But her parents had all kinds of apprehensions. They were worried that somebody might have tricked Bhavna but once they came to know about the school, they readily agreed to send her to the hostel.

Bhavna took admission in Kasturba Gandhi School in grade 6. The financial condition of her parents was very weak. She topped the school examinations from class 6 to 8. Apart from this she was also good in other activities. After passing from class 8 with good marks, she easily got admission in the Government Higher Secondary School.

She also passed the entrance examination of Excellence Girls hostel and stayed there while studying from class 9 to 12. When she was in class 12, Bhavna appeared for General Nursing Entrance Exam and got admission in the Gwalior Nursing College. After completing the nursing course, she got job as a nurse in Max Hospital in Delhi. Bhavna never forgets Kasturba Gandhi School and says that the school changed her life.

Whenever she gets time, Bhavna comes to city and inspires other girls like her to study. She believes that if the state government had not helped, then her life would not have reached this level. She says that neither had she spent a single penny for her education from class 6 to 12 nor did her family bear her living and eating expenses.