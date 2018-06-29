Ujjain: Kamkhaya temple celebrates Ambubachi festival

Ujjain: The Ambubachi festival was celebrated in the city’s Kamakhya Temple at Ranjeet Hanuman Road, near Kartik Mela Ground, on Thursday. The festival was celebrated in the same manner as it is celebrated in the main temple of goddess Kamakhya at Guwahati in the State of Assam.

The festival is celebrated every year in the month of June during the yearly menstruation cycle of the deity. It is believed that the Goddess goes through her annual menstruation cycle during these days. On the concluding day of the festival, the consecration of the Goddess was performed with worship of virgin girls and the grand feast was also organised on the occasion.

The idol of goddess was adorned with flowers and the temple was also decked with beautiful lighting. Hundreds of the devotees participated in the ceremonial concluding function of the festival. Temple head Anandpuri, offered special worship to the Goddess on this occasion under the guidance of Pt Lokesh Sharma.

Speaking the idol of the deity Anandpuri said the Goddess Kamakhyawas his family deity. Fifteen years ago the idol of the deity was spotted near the river Kshipra, which was founded at the same place after consecration, he added. Two idols were also founded of the Goddess in the form of Chandi in the same temple, he said.