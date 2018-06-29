Ujjain: Journalist Jay Koushal’s assailants still roaming free, says Digvijaya Singh

Ujjain: Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh criticised the state government and Ujjain police for failure to arrest accused named in journalist Jay Koushal attack case. Singh claimed that even 14 days after the incident, accused Shubham Khandelwal, Sawan Mishra and their accomplices were yet to be arrested.

Expressing shock over attacks on scribes, he has already written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressing concern over police inaction in the case. Singh met journalist Jai Kaushal at CHL Hospital on Wednesday evening where he is currently undergoing treatment. The former CM also talked about accused’s proximity with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

In his letter, Singh urged the Chief Minister to ensure arrest of the accused and their aides and demanded enactment of Journalist Safety Act. He also urged the government to bear medical expenses of the victim and provide him monthly financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for an year.