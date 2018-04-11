Ujjain: Journalist Ghalsasi underlines role of family in lecture series

Ujjain: Senior journalist Vivek Ghalsasi presented a lecture underlining family ties and its role in grooming future generations, on the second day of lecture series, organised by Dr Hedgewar Janm Shatabdi Smriti Seva Nyas, in the memory of Dr Hedgewar at Madhav Seva Nyas.

Addressing the audience on the topic ‘Family – the centre of human creation’, Ghalsasi said in India, the work of building the character of a man was done by the family. “The goal of a family is human creation and this goal was set by our ancestors, mystics and sages several years ago”.

Calling the present generation houses shelter homes, Ghalsasi said in spite of adequate resources and facilities, there was a feeling of emptiness in the concept of a family these days. “A house cannot be created just by putting up photos of Gods or saints or planting a Tulsi plant. The sense of love and dedication for each other is also necessary”, he added.

“Capability to give something to future generations is much more important for a husband and wife than their physical abilities, as the ultimate goal of a family is to give the nation a well brought up human being”. He rued that within new generation families, no one had the time to think about anything.

He added “The family should also have a constitution. Parents cannot run the family as preachers or police officers. The seven qualities required to become a good human being can be taught only by the family. These qualities are gratitude, mutualism, interdependence, ability to sacrifice, prestige of labour, self control and great respect for other human beings”, he added.

Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj presided over the programme. Kishor Chandan introduced the guests. The welcome speech was given by Ajaysingh Kushwah and Gorelal Parmar. Pankaj Tavse conducted the programme and Vivek Sankhla proposed the vote of thanks.