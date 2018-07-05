Ujjain: Jila Panchayat chief joins dharna with outsourced electricity workers

Ujjain: Jila Panchayat president Mahesh Parmar participated in the ongoing indefinite strike of electricity outsourced workers at Tower Chowk on Wednesday. Outsourced workers are demanding a merger with the electricity company, similar wage for same work and change in government outsourcing policy.

Parmar called Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and informed him about the plight of outsourced workers and asked him to take up the issue in the State assembly. He assured workers that the Congress would add these add issues in the election manifesto.

Vice-president Rahul Malviya informed that the indefinite strike was organised under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Outsourced Employee Association in which secretary Gopal Prajapati, media in-charge Nirmal Kumawat and other members were also present.