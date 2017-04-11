Ujjain: ‘Jeevdaya Patra’ campaign begins

Ujjain: The Jeewadhikar Sanstha will initiate a drive to place ‘Jeevdaya Patras’ or pots with eatables for aerial creatures at different spots in the city. The organisation has placed such pots at the Kalidas Acacemy’s garden, Vikram Keertimandir, Sethingar Garden, Vivekanand Colony and many other gardens in the city. The convener of the organisation Nilesh Sethi said this was an effort by the organisation to make people aware of birds and other creatures.